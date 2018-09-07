A major upgrade just hit Fort Huachuca.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service reopened their shopping center, which received an $8 million renovation. It's considered to be the first major upgrade in more than 30 years.
Among the biggest changes: the center has expanded with an extra 6,000 square feet of space.
There's also a new "BE FIT" center, which is said to have Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas. Other name brands can be seen at the Exchange, including Michael Kors and The North Face.
Beyond shopping, there's also an expanded food court.
All of the earnings made at the Exchange support the military community, according to a news release from the Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office.