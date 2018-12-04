A Southern Arizona woman has been reunited with her mother's ashes thanks to the Cochise County Sheriff's office and some help from strangers.
The Sheriff's Department got word of a suspicious object in the road near Nevada and Arabian, south of Sierra Vista. What they found was a decorative gold and silver urn with the name Cheryl Ann Hewitt on it.
A press release from the Sheriff's Department says people made calls, checked computers and reached out to help find the urn's home.
They got a tip that a man and woman who have a child together got in an argument, and the man told the woman to leave the home though he kept all her belongings, including the urn.
The man later left the woman a message, saying her mother was in the middle of Nevada, the press release says.
The woman looked for the urn but didn't find it because the Sheriff's office had already retrieved it. The woman and the urn were eventually reunited, and she's grateful to have her mother's ashes back, the release says.