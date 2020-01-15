US Rep Kirkpatrick from Tucson to seek alcohol treatment after serious fall in D.C.

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who represents Tucson and Southern Arizona, announced Wednesday that she is stepping away from her duties temporarily to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after suffering a serious fall last week that left her with cracked ribs and spinal fractures.

“I am finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” she said in a prepared statement. “Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle. Other than being a wife, mother, and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans. I know I must get better in order to do my best in each of these roles.”

Kirkpatrick, 69, who represents Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, had been absent from Congress over the last week, missing a key Thursday vote on the Iran War Powers resolution, which would limit President Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval. The resolution ultimately passed the House.