US Supreme Court tosses Pinal resident's claim of election fraud

PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out what is likely the last legal challenge remaining about the choice of Arizona voters of Joe Biden for president.

Without comment the justices refused to consider a request by Pinal County resident Staci Burk that she should be allowed to pursue her claims of evidence of election fraud. She wanted access to the ballots to prove that some were invalid.

The justices, however, never actually got to look at those claims. In fact, that wasn't even part of her petition to the high court.

What Burk wanted — and what the justices refused to grant her — is a hearing over the question of whether she was an "elector'' under Arizona law who had standing to bring such a claim in the first place. It was that lack of standing that allowed state courts, right up through the Arizona Supreme Court, to ignore her claims.

In her underlying claims, Burk alleged widespread fraud and improper tallying by voting machines. She also claims that someone had flown a batch of ballots into Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, some of which Burk said were taken to the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center.