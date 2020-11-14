Utility commission close to compromise on Arizona's pile of unpaid electric bills

Peterson said she’s not comfortable with Kennedy’s proposed incentive program, saying, “I don’t think it’s fair to customers who have been making their payments on time.”

But, “I don’t believe that these are the only two options we have,” said Peterson, referring to Kennedy’s and the staff’s proposals.

But if you reduce peoples’ electric bill debts, the customers will still be able to pay part of them, thereby ensuring that utilities get at least some revenues from those customers, countered PIRG’s Brown and Commission Chairman Bob Burns.

“Twenty-four months is the best way to make sure folks are actually able to pay. With a six or eight month plan, right now it will be near impossible for a number of households to pay their bills,” Brown said.

“We think spreading them out onto a manageable payment period is in the best interest of customers challenged by bills right now. It also brings in funds that might not otherwise be coming in.”

She quoted the non-profit National Consumer Law Center as saying, “This not only keeps the lights on, it also helps utilities collect more money from otherwise uncollected accounts.”

“This is an unusual circumstance”