VA awards 2 Tucson nonprofits $1.2M to house homeless veterans, their families

The Department of Veterans Affairs will award up to $1.2 million to two Tucson nonprofit organizations that provide housing to homeless veterans and their families.

Esperanza En Escalante will receive up to $1 million for providing 72 beds to homeless veterans and then work to transition them into independent living, said Pat Beauchamp, director of operations for the organization.

The other agency, Old Pueblo Community Services, will receive an estimated $244,000 in funding for transitional housing for veterans, said Ellyn Langer, chief financial officer for the agency.

Old Pueblo will provide 23 beds for veterans and transition them into permanent housing, said Laverne McHaney, the organization's program manager for veterans.

Under the grant program, both community agencies will be paid per day on the use of the available beds by veterans, officials said.

Esperanza En Escalante, 3700 S. Calle Polar, has case managers who work with veterans on their medical issues, and those in need of respite care once they are discharged from the hospital. Transportation is provided for their medical appointments.