VA hospital begins re-opening to in-person appointments, elective procedures

The VA hospital in Tucson is gradually reopening its campus for non-urgent, in-person appointments and elective procedures since the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

In order to protect patients and staff, the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will limit initial scheduling and selected procedures, according to a news release.

The following safety measures will continue to be implemented:

Patients arriving will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken at the facility’s entrance.

Anyone entering a VA facility must wear a face covering or mask. Masks will be provided for those who need one.

Visitors are not allowed in the facility. A caregiver over the age of 18 can accompany and assist a veteran who needs physical help.

Minimal seating will be available and patients will be directed quickly to examination areas. Strict social distancing is practiced inside the buildings.

To minimize the risk of exposure to illness, patients are asked to arrive no sooner than 15 minutes before their appointments.

During the reopening of its facilities, officials said virtual care will continue to be offered. Virtual care options include:

Telephone or video appointments. To learn more about VA video connect, go to mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect