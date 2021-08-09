Vaccine clinics to be held at schools throughout Tucson

The Pima County Health Department is partnering with public and private schools throughout the county to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations on school campuses.
There are more than a dozen clinics scheduled in the Vail, Marana and Tucson unified school districts Aug. 7-16, as well as at private schools over the next several weeks.
The highly transmissible delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pima County and across the country, including an increase of cases among children, a news release said.
“New variants of COVID-19 are more contagious for children, making mitigation practices critical to keeping our children healthy,” said Brian Eller, COVID-Schools Liaison for the health department.
Reach out to the individual districts to find out more about the clinics at the Vail, Marana and Tucson unified school districts.
Raytheon teacher awards open
Tucson teachers can apply to win an annual Raytheon Leaders in Education Award, which recognizes PreK-12 teachers who are achieving outstanding classroom performance, demonstrating leadership in their schools and communities, and supporting their peers, a news release said.
Judges will choose 12 finalists, out of which they will choose four awardees, one each from PreK, elementary, middle school and high school.
Raytheon will award the four winners $2,500 each, and $2,500 will be awarded to each teacher’s school. Additionally, each finalist will receive $500.
To be eligible, teachers must:
- Spend the majority of a school day instructing students;
- Be currently certified to teach in Arizona;
- Have completed at least four full years as a classroom teacher;
- Teach any PreK-12 grades in a Pima County school;
- Be a full-time teacher and plan to continue in active teaching status through 2022.
“Our teachers are doing amazing things in their classrooms with learners of all ages, and the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award is just one way for us to spotlight these dedicated educators,” said Andy Heinemann, Tucson Values Teachers CEO.
The finalists and winners of the award will be honored at Tucson Values Teachers’ Stand Up 4 Teachers event Nov. 3 at the University of Arizona.
Apply at TucsonValuesTeachers.org by 5 p.m. via email Monday, Sept. 13.
