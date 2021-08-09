Vaccine clinics to be held at schools throughout Tucson

The Pima County Health Department is partnering with public and private schools throughout the county to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations on school campuses.

There are more than a dozen clinics scheduled in the Vail, Marana and Tucson unified school districts Aug. 7-16, as well as at private schools over the next several weeks.

The highly transmissible delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pima County and across the country, including an increase of cases among children, a news release said.

“New variants of COVID-19 are more contagious for children, making mitigation practices critical to keeping our children healthy,” said Brian Eller, COVID-Schools Liaison for the health department.

Reach out to the individual districts to find out more about the clinics at the Vail, Marana and Tucson unified school districts.

Raytheon teacher awards open

Tucson teachers can apply to win an annual Raytheon Leaders in Education Award, which recognizes PreK-12 teachers who are achieving outstanding classroom performance, demonstrating leadership in their schools and communities, and supporting their peers, a news release said.