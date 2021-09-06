Vaccine for younger children a hard wait for some Tucson families

After enduring 10 years of recurrent miscarriages, Crystal Beausejour cannot bring herself to risk the health of her now kindergarten-age daughter.

“It’s really emotional for me,” she said of deciding against sending her unvaccinated daughter to school. “I cannot put this child at risk. I had to fight so hard to have her in the first place.”

It’s not just her daughter that worries her: The blended family of Beausejour and her husband also includes their son, age 2, as well as her husband’s teenage child and a foster teen.

Although the two teens and adults are vaccinated, the fact children 12 and under don’t have that option yet weighs on Beausejour. Her family history includes a variety of autoimmune challenges, she said, and she does not like what she has heard about children having prolonged health problems from the virus, a phenomenon called long COVID.

The less severe symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, difficulty breathing, trouble concentrating and insomnia. This condition, which can begin months after the initial infection, can also cause recurring headaches, ongoing muscle pain, a pounding or irregular heartbeat and organ damage.