Vail Inclusive Preschool closes due to cases of COVID-19

The Vail School District is closing its inclusive preschool at Cienega High School for the rest of November due to cases of COVID-19 in staff members.

Two staff at the preschool tested positive this week, and two more employees were not feeling well.

The district found out about the second positive case on Nov. 4, and began shutting down the school at the advice of the Pima County Health Department, said Vail spokeswoman Darcy Mentone.

The district will offer the 120 students at the preschool remote learning during the closure.

About half the students receive services for special needs. Vail will be reaching out to those families to address providing those services remotely.

