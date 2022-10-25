 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vail School District bus involved in crash on Tucson's southeast side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Vail School District bus along with two other vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Tucson’s southeast side.

A bus carrying Empire High School and Cienega High School students from Corona de Tucson was involved in an accident on the Houghton Road overpass at Interstate 10, the school district said in a Facebook post. All students on the bus and the bus driver were reported safe and uninjured.

As for the other two vehicles involved, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Tucson police said. Details about what led to the crash were not available.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

