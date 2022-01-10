Vail School District to hold in-person job fair

The Vail School District will hold an in-person job fair on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mica Mountain High School, located at 10800 E. Valencia Road.

The fair will provide interview opportunities for teachers in all grade levels, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists and school psychologists.

People who are interested in attending may schedule an appointment, though walk-ins are also welcomed.

For more information, visit VailSchoolDistrict.org, or contact Ally Armenta by calling (520) 879-2047 or emailing armentaa@vailschooldistrict.org.

Vail student selected as delegate for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Alexis Baughman, a freshman at Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail, was selected as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The two-day event, which will be held on March 26 and 27, is an honors-only program for high school students who aspire to work in the field of medicine. According to her father, Baughman has aspirations to be a pediatric anesthesiologist.

During the event, Baughman will join student from across the country to engage in conversations about medical research, learn about the process of getting into medical school and hear stories about how medicine has changed some patients’ lives.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

