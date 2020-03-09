Vail student nominated for prestigious program that encourages medical careers

A Cienega High School 10th-grader was nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Honors student Amrit Singh will be a delegate during a three-day event in Lowell, Massachusetts, in June.

He will join students from across the country to hear experts talk about leading medical research and advances, get advice from deans at top medical schools, hear stories from patients who are “living medical miracles,” and meet teen medical science prodigies, a news release said.

The program is for high school students who want to be doctors or go into medical research fields, and the summer event is meant to provide a path, plan and resources to help them achieve their goals.

Tucson-area students learn work readiness skills, win awards

More than 100 Tucson-area high school students attended the “JA You’re Hired Challenge” on Feb. 28 at Pima Community College West Campus.

This annual event allows students to practice work readiness skills such as interviewing, problem solving, public speaking and interpersonal communications through a series of competitions.