Police have shut down eastbound traffic on East Grant Road at North Craycroft Road due to a five-car collision.
There are only minor injuries, according to a Tucson Police Department tweet. Eastbound drivers should avoid the area.
No further information was available.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 4, 2018
All Eastbound traffic has been shut down on E Grant Rd at N Craycroft Rd due to a 5 vehicle collision with minor injuries. Avoid the area if driving east. pic.twitter.com/M2tujFqEXU