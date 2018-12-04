lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Police have shut down eastbound traffic on East Grant Road at North Craycroft Road due to a five-car collision.

There are only minor injuries, according to a Tucson Police Department tweet. Eastbound drivers should avoid the area.

No further information was available. 

