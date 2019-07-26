Arizona Department of Transportation

A two-vehicle crash involving a truck towing a cattle trailer is causing extreme delays on eastbound Interstate 10 near Vail, officials say.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers are now trying to secure the cows that got out of the trailer after it rolled onto its side. It's unknown if any animals were injured, the department said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the vehicle crash at milepost 283 around 5:40 p.m.

It initially caused a backup of nearly three miles.

Currently, the closure of the eastbound lanes has caused an extended backup from milepost 287 to Houghton Road, ADOT said. All traffic must exit at State Route 83.

Motorists should use an alternate route or delay travel.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.