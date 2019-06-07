lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A vehicle crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson Friday night, officials say.

Medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene near milepost 317, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen travel lanes. Westbound travel remains open.

Motorists should use an alternate route or postpone travel, the department said.

No further information has been released.

