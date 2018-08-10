Photo showing the closure of 29th St. from Rosemont Avenue to Mountain View Avenue

 Tucson Police Department

A section of 29th Street on Tucson's south side has been shut down due to a vehicle wreck Friday evening.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car as it turned out of a parking lot.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Dugan said.

Travel on 29th Street between Rosemont and Mountain View Avenues has been shut down.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

An estimated time for the roadway to reopen was not released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1