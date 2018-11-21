Disabled American Veterans donated three new vehicles totaling $88,500 to the Tucson Veterans Administration to transport veterans to medical appointments.
In a ceremony Tuesday, the nonprofit organization presented the Ford vehicles, including two vans and an SUV alternative-fuel vehicle, to the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.
Volunteer drivers for the DAV Transportation Network will pick up veterans and drive them to medical appointments at the Tucson VA Medical Center, 3601 S. Sixth Ave., and then drop them off in their communities throughout Southern Arizona.
Currently the transportation network includes 28 volunteer drivers. In fiscal year 2018, the drivers donated 3,993 hours of service transporting more than 2,011 veterans to and from medical appointments, said Luke Johnson, a VA Health Care System spokesman.
“We are always on the lookout for volunteer drivers,” said Johnson. Those interested can call the VA system’s volunteer services in Tucson at 629-1822.