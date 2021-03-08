Veritas Academy of Tucson helps parents raise life-long learners

Veritas Academy of Tucson began like so many things do — with a few people and a vision.

In 2008, several families had been struggling with the schooling options available to them. They wanted their children to have an academically rigorous, Christ-centered education and — believing it was their God-given responsibility to disciple their children in Christ — desired to be significantly involved in administering that education.

The result of their efforts was the formation of Veritas Academy of Tucson — a Christian, classical school that adheres to a university-type schedule. As a Christian school, Veritas Academy aims to help parents raise up lifelong learners in the training and admonition of the Lord by:

Helping to preserve and strengthen the God-ordained family relationship through the university model of schooling, allowing parents to be direct partners with the campus teachers.

Teaching children to think critically and creatively via the classical education model.