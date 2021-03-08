 Skip to main content
Veritas Academy of Tucson helps parents raise life-long learners

Courtesy of Veritas Christian Academy

Veritas Academy of Tucson began like so many things do — with a few people and a vision.

In 2008, several families had been struggling with the schooling options available to them. They wanted their children to have an academically rigorous, Christ-centered education and — believing it was their God-given responsibility to disciple their children in Christ — desired to be significantly involved in administering that education.

The result of their efforts was the formation of Veritas Academy of Tucson — a Christian, classical school that adheres to a university-type schedule. As a Christian school, Veritas Academy aims to help parents raise up lifelong learners in the training and admonition of the Lord by:

  • Helping to preserve and strengthen the God-ordained family relationship through the university model of schooling, allowing parents to be direct partners with the campus teachers.
  • Teaching children to think critically and creatively via the classical education model.

“Choosing Veritas, a university-model school, changed our lives. We went from hearing about what our kids learned at school each day, to actively co-teaching them. Veritas has given us the opportunity to know our kids better and to have deeper relationships with each of them. The tax credit program allows us to afford to send three children to private school, with a limited income, and still receive an amazing education,” said parent Jenna Opocensky.

Tax credits play an invaluable role in making our school possible.

Families regardless of income are able to have this high quality education that many would never afford otherwise. Donations make it possible to keep attracting and hiring quality staff to accommodate our steady growth.

Veritas Academy of Tucson

Address: 2151 N. Palo Verde Blvd.

Website: vatucson.com

Phone: 576-0427

Mission: Veritas Academy of Tucson exists to assist parents in their role of training children in the way they should go, raising them to love and glorify God and others and to finish the race well.

