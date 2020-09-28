Veteran Democratic lawmakers face GOP newcomers in LD2

The campaigns of his two opponents are largely funded by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which provided most of Dalessandro’s $32,000 in campaign funds and most of McEwen’s $20,500.

McEwen declined to respond to the Star’s questionnaire.

For Dalessandro, a Sahuarita resident who has served in the Legislature since 2012 as a representative and now a senator, the “overarching issue is to keep all the residents of Legislative District 2 safe from the COVID-19 pandemic,” particularly residents who are older and have other health issues that put them at risk.

The pandemic caused “many additional challenges” for education and business, she said.

“The key to having schools and businesses opened is to get control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Premature openings, without adequate precautions, has led to the spread of more infections and unnecessary deaths.”

Her primary goal is to give schools the resources they need to “operate in a safe way, be it online or in person” for students, educators and support staff, she said. That will involve protections from the coronavirus “from the time students get on the bus to their return home.”

She said she has called for more coronavirus testing since May.