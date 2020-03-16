You are the owner of this article.
Veteran in Tucson is Pima County's 4th coronavirus patient
A patient at the Tucson VA is one of four Pima County residents to be diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

The veteran tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 on March 14 and is being cared for in respiratory isolation at the local VA hospital.

Starting this week, the Tucson VA began screening all veterans, staff and visitors who enter the medical center or community-based outpatient clinics for symptoms of coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, there are 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona.

The Pima County Health Department recommends that people wash their hands often, avoid touching their face, stay home when sick and disinfect commonly used objects or surfaces.

Health officials also strongly encourage people who are more at-risk for contracting the virus to avoid large events or crowds. This includes people over the age of 65 and anyone with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 16: Here's what we know

