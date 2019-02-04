What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: George Molina.
Nominated by: Nancy Tepper.
Why: For his volunteer work and dedication to spreading gratitude. Molina works at the front desk and as the main security guard at the Pima County Health Department, Abrams Public Health Center, which is the main building and a very busy site. He greets and assists dozens of visitors per day, wrote Tepper in her nomination letter. This can be a stressful visit for some of the public, but Molina greets with a kind message and a friendly voice and smile. Molina is a veteran who volunteers tirelessly for the American Legion as an officer; he collects Toys for Tots at this building each year, and supports veterans’ causes. “George lives in gratitude every day, and that helps us all live in gratitude,” Tepper said.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.