For the second time this month, the founder of Veterans on Patrol, Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Sunday afternoon, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay with the Tucson Police Department.
Meyer, also known as Lewis Arthur, gained national attention after claiming through social media that his group discovered an abandoned homeless camp that was used for child sex trafficking, near West Valencia Road and Interstate 19. Local law enforcement officials said those claims were investigated and found no such evidence.
His arrest earlier this month was also on suspicion of trespassing, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were investigating a separate incident when they came across videos Meyer posted on YouTube that gave officers probable cause to make the arrest, Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a sheriff's department spokesman, told the Star on July 10.
Bay said more information will be provided on Meyer's most recent arrest on Monday.