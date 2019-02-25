2019 Tucson Veterans Stand Down

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14.

Where: Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.

Cost: Free to all homeless veterans.

Volunteers are needed to assist with set-up March 11-12; and with clean up following the event March 15. Volunteers are also needed for check-in, serving food, sorting clothing, security and directing traffic during the event. Assistance is also needed with the career fair. Homeless veterans can access more than 80 service providers, including mental health and religious counseling; substance abuse counseling and treatment referrals; assistance with employment searches, resume writing, job training referrals and vocational rehabilitation; disability claims and benefits applications; assistance with legal matters; and pet vaccinations and spay/neuter vouchers. Homeless female veterans can also participate in a shopping trip.

To sign up to volunteer, email Deb Martinez-Garibay at dmartinez.garibay@gmail.com or come to the event.