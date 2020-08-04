Vice President Mike Pence to visit law enforcement in Tucson next week

Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Tucson next week to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association, which offered its support for the reelection of Republican President Donald Trump, saying "the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Pence's visit to Tucson is part of a two-city trip to Arizona on Tuesday, Aug. 11. He is also scheduled to participate in the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition rollout in Mesa later in the day before returning to Washington D.C.

In Tucson, Pence will "deliver remarks reinforcing the Trump administration’s continued support of the men and women serving in law enforcement and their unwavering commitment to never defund the police," according to a press release.

The speech will be given in front of the Arizona Association of Police, which represents 47 member agencies, including the Tucson Police Officers Association, Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association, Pima County Sheriff's Commanders Association, and Pima County Probation Officers Association, announced its endorsement of Trump over Joe Biden, the former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee.