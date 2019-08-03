Victim Services volunteer information sessions

What: The Pima County Attorney's Office Victim Services Division is seeking volunteers. The six-week Crisis intervention and victimology training will begin Sept. 2, and be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Anyone interested in participating must attend one of two upcoming information sessions.

When: Tuesday, August 13 or Tuesday, August 20; 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Tucson Police Department Rillito Substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile

RSVP at 724-5525 or VsVolunteers@pcao.pima.gov