Video: Group of Bighorn running in the Catalina Foothills

This group of 14 desert bighorn sheep, photographed Tuesday in the Catalina Foothills, probably wasn’t fleeing the now-contained Bighorn Fire because the area of the Catalinas most used by bighorns didn’t burn, said Mark Hart, an Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman.
Most likely, the bighorns were displaced by human activity during the fire such as aircraft and foot traffic, he said. The sheep returned to the mountains later that day. Flocks of bighorns have come down into the urban area from the Catalinas a couple of other times during the fire but this was the largest group, he said.
─ Tony Davis, Arizona Daily Star
Chris Eklund shot this video of running Bighorn sheep July 21, 2020, in the Catalina Foothills south of Pusch Ridge.
BIGHORN “stampede”! Absolutely AAAAHHHH-MAZING video shot by my pal Chris in the Catalina Foothills🌵#bighornfire #evacuees #Tucson #bighornsheep #LightningStorm @forestservice @VisitTucsonAZ #wildlife pic.twitter.com/otkptLEjIs— Sally Shamrell (@SallyShamrell) July 22, 2020
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
