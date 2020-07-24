Video: Group of Bighorn running in the Catalina Foothills

This group of 14 desert bighorn sheep, photographed Tuesday in the Catalina Foothills, probably wasn’t fleeing the now-contained Bighorn Fire because the area of the Catalinas most used by bighorns didn’t burn, said Mark Hart, an Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman.

Most likely, the bighorns were displaced by human activity during the fire such as aircraft and foot traffic, he said. The sheep returned to the mountains later that day. Flocks of bighorns have come down into the urban area from the Catalinas a couple of other times during the fire but this was the largest group, he said.

 ─ Tony Davis, Arizona Daily Star

Chris Eklund shot this video of running Bighorn sheep July 21, 2020, in the Catalina Foothills south of Pusch Ridge.

