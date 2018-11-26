The 49-second video clearly shows the fire starting in yellow grassland near a stand of mesquite trees from the exploding target on state land in the Santa Rita Mountain foothills on April 23, 2017. Towards the end of the video, a male voice is heard saying "Start packing up!" twice.
The Star obtained the video from the U.S. Forest Service through the Freedom of Information Act. The service, which led the investigation into the fire's origin, blacked out persons shown in the video. In a letter to Star reporter Tony Davis, Forest Service official Tracy Perry cited two exemptions to FOIA allowing the withholding of information to protect peoples' privacy. Perry is the service's director of Law Enforcement and Investigations.
Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey, who has admitted starting the fire with an explosive target, ignited the blaze during a gender reveal party that was held to show the gender of his wife's expected baby, his attorney Sean Chapman told the Star in September. Since gender reveal parties typically use blue smoke to announce a male baby and pink smoke to announce a girl, Dickey's wife presumably was expecting a boy.
Dickey agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution after he pleaded guilty Sept. 27 in federal court to a misdemeanor charge of causing a fire without a permit.
The wildfire began when Dickey shot a target that contained Tannerite, an explosive substance designed to detonate when shot by a high-velocity firearm, U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Brent Robinson wrote in an affidavit filed Sept. 20 in U.S. District Court. The explosion was caught on film by a witness.
Tannerite is a legal compound that has been linked to wildfires in several other Western states.
Before the fire was over, it had burned 47,000 acres and cost $8.2 million to extinguish, with nearly 800 firefighters battling the blaze.
Fire crews monitor a defensive fire line east of the main Sawmill Fire along Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Trubman, left, works with fellow Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew members Steve Daly, right, and Sean Hosier, middle, to mop up a smoldering tree stump along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A Wolf Mountain hotshot crew unloads to head in and mop up along Cienega Creek while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Trubman, right, works with fellow Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew members Steve Daly, left, and Sean Hosier to mop up hot spots along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
The ashen landscape near Empire Ranch as the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A burned electrical pole smolders east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
As the wind kicks up, what might normally be a dust devil becomes an ash devil in the charred landscape near Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
One of the Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew members dispatches of smoldering tree bark along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Members of the Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew works along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A Wolf Mountain hotshot crew packs in to mop up areas along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A Wolf Mountain hotshot crew packs in to mop up areas along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
The Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew mops up hot spots, including this smoldering tree limb, along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew firefighter walks through burned debris while the crew mops up along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Trubman, left, works with fellow Black Mesa Type-1 Interagency Hotshot Crew member Steve Daly, right, to mop up hot spots along Cienega Creek east of Empire Ranch while the Sawmill Fire burns on April 27, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A helicopter drops a bucket of water on a creeping fireline east of State Highway 83 near Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops a line of fire retardant east of State Highway 83 near Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Trevor Crain, with the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, hoses off fire retardant from the home of Bryce Reichardt in Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Cody Jones, with the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, hoses off fire retardant from the Singing Valley home of Bryce Reichardt while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
This house escaped major damage even as the grass burned all around it in Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A horse grazes in grass left unfazed in Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Trevor Crain, left, and Aaron Carranza, of the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, hose off slurry from fire retardant drop that hit the Singing Valley home of Bryce Reichardt while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops a line of fire retardant east of State Highway 83 near Singing Valley while the Sawmill Fire rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters queue to drop buckets of water on the Sawmill Fire near Highway 83 and Singing Valley as the blaze rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters queue to drop buckets of water on the Sawmill Fire near Highway 83 and Singing Valley as the blaze rages on April 26, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona between Green Valley and J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A line of trees is engulfed in flames on the southwestern edge of the Sawmill Fire just north of State Highway 82, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Sonoita, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
With the glow of the Sawmill Fire over the ridge to the north, vehicles drive on S. Rain Valley Rd. after the area was put under a mandatory evacuation order, just after sunset, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Sonoita, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke billows into the air as seen east of Highway 83 while crews battle the Sawmill Fire on April 25, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona near Sonoita. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star/
Cochise County Sheriff assist team member David Cook, right, updates J-6 resident Reese Gacon on the latest pre-evacuation as result of the Sawmill Fire on April 25, 2107, burning in Southeastern Arizona near J-6.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Flames from hot spots lick the air as crews battle the Sawmill Fire on April 25, 2107, burning in Southeastern Arizona.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke billows into the air as seen east of Highway 83 while crews battle the Sawmill Fire on April 25, 2017, burning in Southeastern Arizona near Sonoita. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Here is a picture from the Corona Fire engine crew on the Sawmill fire. Pic taken Tuesday morning near Rosemont Junction.
Corona de Tucson Fire District
The Sawmill Fire burning up to Arizona State Route 83 on Tuesday, April 26, 2017.
Arizona Dept. of Transportation
The Sawmill Fire on April 23, 2017.
Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management
Sawmill fire burns along the ridge line west of AZ State Rd 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017. Photo by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
An air tanker drops retardant on the Sawmill Fire as it approaches State Routh 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Houses and neighborhoods were threatened by the Sawmill fire as it spread east approaching State Route 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
People evacuate as the the Sawmill fire spreads east approaching State Route 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Sawmill Fire 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
The Sawmill Fire works down a hillside 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke rises above the Fire Danger sign at the Sawmill Fire, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
The Sawmill Fire approaches Highway 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fire retardant streaks from sky after a drop from an air tanker as the Sawmill Fire spreads north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker approaches Sawmill Fire near State Route 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Globe Hot Shots head up State Route 83 during the Sawmill Fire north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
People watch from Las Cienegas Conservation Area as the the Sawmill fire spreads east approaching State Route 83, 8 miles north of Sonoita, AZ. on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Singing Valley residents Kory Rosenow, left, and John Benedict makes sure Rosenow's horse Houdini is doing okay after arriving at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The neighbors were evacuated after the Sawmill Fire, which began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains, grew to 7,000 acres. Together a small group of neighbors brought horses, mules, burros and an assortment of dogs, cats and chickens.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Singing Valley resident Kory Rosenow, left, and his neighbor Jan Hammond talk after getting their livestock settled after arriving at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The neighbors were evacuated after the Sawmill Fire, which began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains, grew to 7,000 acres. Together a small group of neighbors brought horses, mules, burros and an assortment of dogs, cats and chickens.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Singing Valley resident Jan Hammond feeds two of her burros after arriving at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. Hammond was evacuated after the Sawmill Fire, which began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains, grew to 7,000 acres. Together a small group of neighbors brought horses, mules, burros and an assortment of dogs, cats and chickens.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Crew members from the Payson Hot Shots fire crew lights get ready to move out east of Sawmill Fire on Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke from a defensive fire accumulates forcing fire crews to turn their backs on it east of the Sawmill Fire along Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A heavy air tanker makes a pass along the east section of the Sawmill Fire near Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Several fire crews assemble as they form a defensive fire line on the road east of the main Sawmill Fire along Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Fighting strong, buffeting winds, a helicopter pilot hovers while filling a bucket with water east of the Sawmill Fire along Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads north of Sonoita, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. The fire began Sunday near Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains and by Monday grew to 4,500 acres. Heavy air tankers and helicopters have been used to slow the fire. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District
Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.
LT Pratt / Green Valley Fire District