Panels for a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall were assembled at the Pima County Fairgrounds in 2008.

 Chris Coduto / for the Arizona Daily Star 2008

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will arrive at Casino del Sol on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a motorcycle escort.

The wall is a version of the memorial in Washington, D.C., and will be on display to the public at the casino’s pool lawn Nov. 7 through Nov. 11, organizers said.

The replica is part of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, a veteran-owned project.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Veterans Affairs Office and Casino del Sol invite the public to pay respects and honor veterans and active military personnel.

Admission to view the memorial wall is free. Casino del Sol is on Tucson’s southwest side at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the tribe’s Veterans Affairs Office and the casino will host a wall dedication ceremony at the pool lawn at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include a blessing, massing of the colors, a three-salute of fireworks, taps and the firing of a three-volley salute. Local dignitaries will speak at the event.

Organizers say the “wall’s mission is to remember and honor the men and women who have served, and to pay tribute to those who have given their time and lives in service,” according to a news release.

The 360-foot long wall, which is 8 feet tall at its apex, contains every name etched on the memorial in the nation’s capital. It is the largest replica wall traveling the country, organizers say.

Viewing hours for the wall are:

Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Friday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The casino also will erect its annual Veterans Wall in the hotel lobby from Nov. 4-11. The public is invited to sign the wall with personal stories, memories and notes of appreciation to military personnel. It is open 24 hours a day.

