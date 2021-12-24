Vintage Fitz: The Night Before Christmas in Tucson

We stepped outside on that fine Christmas Eve to see what we could see.

Just a billion stars, the Catalinas, mamacita and me.

And then we both heard a marvelous sound.

Such jingling and jangling — we turned around!

What I saw next made me swear off any more trips to the cantina.

It was a buckboard wagon pulled by eight tiny, stinky javelina!

Cracking the whip was a little old driver, so lively and game,

He whistled and “Yeehawed!” as he called each of his varmints by name.

“On, Vato! On, Stinker! On, Furball and Musky!

“On, Piggy! On, Porky! On, Rosa and Tusky!

“To the top of the pueblo! to the top of the wall!

“Andele! Andele! dash away all!”

Up to the top of the hacienda his javelina, they flew,

With a sleigh full of toys, and good old San Nicolás, too.

And then, in a twinkling, we heard on the roof