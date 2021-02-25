 Skip to main content
Virtual ceremony honoring slain University of Arizona student will be Saturday
A virtual celebration of the life of a slain University of Arizona student is set to take place online Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Tucson community is invited to join the 10 a.m. event honoring 20-year-old sophomore Forrest Keys, who was shot and killed Feb. 20 in a UA parking garage.

The event will be livestreamed by Sunrise Chapel at tucne.ws/1gxp

An on-campus memorial may be held in the future but would require advance planning to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic, UA spokeswoman Pam Scott said.

The UA chapter of Zeta Beta Tau, the fraternity Keys belonged to, is working with his family to hold an official vigil on campus, but those plans are not yet finalized, Scott said.

“We ask for patience as this is an emotional time for all of those who loved Forrest,” she said.

Since the killing five days ago, the Tucson Police Department has been searching for an older red or maroon Cadillac from which authorities believe the fatal shot was fired.

Forrest Keys

Forrest Keys attended high school in Pennsylvania.

 Handout

