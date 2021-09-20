Virtual event celebrates Ronald McDonald House Charities 40th anniversary

The nonprofit also provides a volunteer-staffed “Ronald McDonald Family Room” at Banner Diamond Children’s, which provides respite, along with drinks and snacks, for families and hospital staffers. The room reopened in September after being closed for over a year due to pandemic restrictions.

“Families can go into this room that has a very different vibe and reset, which is what they need, and the room offers the same thing for our staff. When it was not able to be open and things were so scary and uncertain for everyone, it was felt as a real loss,” said Eisele.

The volunteers who man the Family Room and cook meals daily through the Chef for a Day program at the house are truly outstanding, according to Eisele.

“To say the volunteers are extraordinary doesn’t cover it: They have such tender souls and their energy and enthusiasm are exceptional,” she said.

Eisele said that Banner recognizes the value of the comprehensive services offered by RMHC of Southern Arizona, including shuttle transportation from the house to the hospital for families; financial assistance with basic needs such as toiletries and clothing; assistance with recreational expenses to local attractions; and groceries as families return home.