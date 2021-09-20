Virtual event celebrates Ronald McDonald House Charities 40th anniversary

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona (RMHC Southern Arizona) is turning the Big 4-0, and supporters can mark the occasion with “The 40th” virtual celebration at 7 p.m on Friday, Oct. 1.
The COVID-safe event will feature a livestreamed backyard anniversary concert from the Ronald McDonald House, an online Ruby Red Silent Auction and other festivities.
“We are so sorry that we are not able to do the party in person at the Ronald McDonald House due to rising COVID numbers, but we will celebrate in spirit and through a fabulous livestreamed event. We hope that people will appreciate the fact that the health and well-being of our children and families are always our priority,” said Kate Maguire Jensen, president & CEO of RMHC Southern Arizona.
That commitment to health and well-being has been apparent during the last four decades and throughout the chaos of the last 18 months, according to Peggy Eisele, nursing director of women and children’s services for Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
“The Ronald McDonald House helps care for our sickest and most medically complex patients and their families, and they provide a ‘home away from home’ where whole families can stay. One of the most important things is keeping families together as much as possible and they receive lodging, really good meals and TLC from the Ronald McDonald House staff,” said Eisele.
The nonprofit also provides a volunteer-staffed “Ronald McDonald Family Room” at Banner Diamond Children’s, which provides respite, along with drinks and snacks, for families and hospital staffers. The room reopened in September after being closed for over a year due to pandemic restrictions.
“Families can go into this room that has a very different vibe and reset, which is what they need, and the room offers the same thing for our staff. When it was not able to be open and things were so scary and uncertain for everyone, it was felt as a real loss,” said Eisele.
The volunteers who man the Family Room and cook meals daily through the Chef for a Day program at the house are truly outstanding, according to Eisele.
“To say the volunteers are extraordinary doesn’t cover it: They have such tender souls and their energy and enthusiasm are exceptional,” she said.
Eisele said that Banner recognizes the value of the comprehensive services offered by RMHC of Southern Arizona, including shuttle transportation from the house to the hospital for families; financial assistance with basic needs such as toiletries and clothing; assistance with recreational expenses to local attractions; and groceries as families return home.
“They are filling needs that sometimes a medical team can’t fulfill,” Eisele said.
Ultimately, she hopes that the the public will support the organization through the upcoming fundraiser, which seeks to raise $200,000 to offset operating expenses.
