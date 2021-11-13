Virus cases in Tucson area top pandemic's first surge

The number of new COVID-19 cases in a week has risen for the third consecutive week, this time spiking by 23% in Pima County and 20% across Arizona.

Countywide, the weekly tally of new cases has risen above the summer 2020 peak when cases first surged. At that time, new cases in Pima County topped out at about 2,500 in the first week of July 2020. Recently, new cases rose to nearly 3,200 in the first week of November.

As a result, intensive care units are filling up in Tucson hospitals, and ventilator use is high.

Statewide, new cases hit about 22,600 in the first week of November, which is still below Arizona’s summer 2020 peak of 28,000.

The number of new cases in the first week of November was still well below the peak of new weekly cases in Arizona and Pima County last winter, which reached about 9,100 countywide and 66,700 statewide, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Now the question is: Are we headed for another major winter surge?

Yes, cases have room to keep climbing, but it won't get as bad as last winter, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.