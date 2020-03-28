Virus-fueled block on shoppers from Mexico punches hole in Arizona border economies

Merchants in downtown Nogales put padlocks on their doors and lowered metal gates over their storefronts last week, one of the only options left to them now that most of their customers can't get to their stores.

The vast majority of their customers are Mexican shoppers who buy jeans, dresses, shirts, toys and numerous other items. Last weekend, U.S. officials started blocking non-essential travel from Mexico as a precaution against the coronavirus. Now, those shoppers are no longer allowed to cross the border and browse the stores that run along Morley Avenue right up to the border.

Within days of the travel restrictions taking effect on March 21, the lines of cars crossing the border into Nogales all but vanished. The flow of pedestrians slowed to a trickle, leaving the once vibrant Morley Avenue with the air of a ghost town.

Tourists and shoppers from Mexico must wait to cross the border until at least April 20, when U.S. officials decide whether to cancel or extend the travel restrictions. Similar measures are in place on the U.S.-Canada border.

The travel restrictions came after stores in downtown Nogales already were seeing fewer shoppers due to concerns over the coronavirus, said Bruce Bracker, owner of Bracker's Department Store on Morley Avenue and a Santa Cruz County supervisor.

But the prospect of losing Mexican shoppers, who account for more than 80% of the business on Morley Avenue, forced store owners to close their doors, Bracker said. Without Mexican shoppers, "a lot of local guys are closing because they can't afford to pay people."