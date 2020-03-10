Virus worries lead regional science fair to limit face-to-face participation

A major Tucson science fair that draws thousands of K-12 students from Southern Arizona is making changes to its event this weekend due to concerns about the coronavirus, including canceling its popular Future Innovators Night.

The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, known as SARSEF, holds its yearly fair at the Tucson Convention Center, exhibiting science projects from the top 15% of students who competed at the district and school level in the region.

A record number of students are participating this year, with 7,500 students displaying 2,225 projects. Of those, 69% of students attend Title 1 schools, which have high numbers of students from low-income families.

Students typically have the chance to interview with scientists to get feedback from experts in their field and practice talking about their research.

SARSEF canceled the middle school interviews, which were optional, and made the in-person high school interviews optional.

Phone or video chats will be scheduled Thursday, March 12, for high school students who opt out of the in-person interview. SARSEF will soon release more details on scheduling interviews at sarsef.org.

The interview process factors into the students’ overall project scores at the high school level, but not the middle school level.

The interviews are also important for practice because top students will go on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair.

At the international fair, scheduled for Anaheim, California, in May, students get to meet with top scientists, said Liz Baker-Bowman, SARSEF’s CEO.