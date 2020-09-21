 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteer efforts hopes to produce 600,000 masks for medical workers

Volunteer efforts hopes to produce 600,000 masks for medical workers

Southern Arizona residents can volunteer for an effort to sew face masks for health-care workers.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A grassroots effort is inviting Southern Arizona residents with sewing skills to participate in the Masks for Medical Workers, a statewide effort to make 600,000 face coverings.

JustServe.org and Latter-day Saint Charities is seeking 6,000 volunteers in Arizona to each sew 100 medical-grade masks at their homes over a four-week period.

The masks will be distributed to frontline health-care workers at area hospitals, such as Banner-University Medical Center, Tucson Medical Center and Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospital.

Material for up to 20,000 masks is available to volunteers in Southern Arizona.

Volunteers who join the effort are being asked to:

  • Follow detailed instructions online and use a sewing machine.
  • Have your own sewing machine, thread, scissors and pins. Materials and instructions will be provided.
  • Make 100 masks, either alone or with family and friends.
  • Expect to spend about 10 to 15 hours sewing, depending on your experience.
  • Pick up materials and drop off completed masks.

To get more information or to sign up to sew masks, go online at azmasksformedicalworkers.org

Select a project and register. You’ll receive an email confirmation with instructions.

You’ll need a printed copy of the confirmation email in order to pick up a materials kit.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2020 Candidate Chats: Congressional District #1, Tom O'Halleran

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News