Volunteer efforts hopes to produce 600,000 masks for medical workers

A grassroots effort is inviting Southern Arizona residents with sewing skills to participate in the Masks for Medical Workers, a statewide effort to make 600,000 face coverings.
JustServe.org and Latter-day Saint Charities is seeking 6,000 volunteers in Arizona to each sew 100 medical-grade masks at their homes over a four-week period.
The masks will be distributed to frontline health-care workers at area hospitals, such as Banner-University Medical Center, Tucson Medical Center and Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospital.
Material for up to 20,000 masks is available to volunteers in Southern Arizona.
Volunteers who join the effort are being asked to:
- Follow detailed instructions online and use a sewing machine.
- Have your own sewing machine, thread, scissors and pins. Materials and instructions will be provided.
- Make 100 masks, either alone or with family and friends.
- Expect to spend about 10 to 15 hours sewing, depending on your experience.
- Pick up materials and drop off completed masks.
To get more information or to sign up to sew masks, go online at azmasksformedicalworkers.org
Select a project and register. You’ll receive an email confirmation with instructions.
You’ll need a printed copy of the confirmation email in order to pick up a materials kit.
