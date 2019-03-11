What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Linda Bowden.
Nominated by: Eleanor Arnold.
Why: Bowden voluntarily facilitates the grief support group “Friends Together” for widows and widowers. She has been doing it for about 16 years. At least four times a month, Bowden makes the hour-long drive from her home to Tucson where she presents a program with a positive message to help those who have lost a beloved spouse to accept, grieve and move forward with their lives, wrote Arnold in her nomination letter. Bowden arranges for the support group to have monthly social activities like a breakfast and dinner as well as holiday parties that help those grieving, she wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.