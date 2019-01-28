What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Laurie Bernard.
Nominated by: Zoe Devorkin.
Why: For her volunteer work with Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food on the weekends for elementary school children who may otherwise go hungry. Bernard is the lead volunteer program coordinator in Tucson, and oversees four schools that have the Blessings in a Backpack program. The program wouldn’t be possible without Bernard’s hard work, dedication and commitment to the mission, Devorkin wrote in her nomination letter. This past year, Bernard helped plan our first ever national volunteer conference. Laurie was incredibly helpful and eager to help other programs across the nation thrive. Bernard’s hard work has paid off — the program in Tucson started in 2012 feeding 50 children, and today Bernard is helping feed 279 children every weekend. “Laurie is a great example of how wonderful and kind our volunteers can be,” Devorkin wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.