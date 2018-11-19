What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Beth and Bob Griffin.
Nominated by: Teri Bambauer.
Why: For their work helping homeless cats. The Griffins have dedicated their lives to helping people and animals. Each week they volunteer at the Hermitage Cat Shelter. They also donate medical supplies needed for sick cats to live quality lives, Bambauer wrote in the nomination letter. They also hand out pet food each week to low-income and homeless clients. They also do much more for churches and adult-care homes. “Each day, they help and love others. They are Tucson stars,” wrote Bambauer.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.