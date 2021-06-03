Volunteers needed in Yuma, Casa Grande to transport veterans to Tucson medical clinics

The Tucson VA Medical Center is in need of volunteer drivers in Yuma and Casa Grande to transport veterans to and from medical appointments in Tucson.

The drivers would use vans maintained by the Veterans Administration to transport veterans to outpatient clinics at the medical center, officials said in a news release.

"Our goal is to have one driver for each day of the week," said Catherine Starr, VA Medical Center voluntary service specialist. She said additional drivers are needed at this time to cover for those going on vacation and fill positions created by volunteer winter visitors who have returned home.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a clear background check. Those applying must also pass a physical examination.

Volunteers are eligible for free meals, the COVID-19 vaccination, annual flu shots and other benefits from the Tucson VA's volunteer recognition program, said officials.

"Volunteering to serve those who served our nation is the perfect way that each of us can support our veterans and say thank you," said Mandy Martell, chief of the Center for Development & Civic Engagement.

For more information to become a volunteer driver, call the voluntary service office at 520-629-1822, email tucsonvoluntaryservice@va.gov or visit www.tucson.va.gov/giving

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

