Volunteers are needed to help with the “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive on Saturday, May 11.
The food drive by the National Association of Letter Carriers benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
This is the biggest food drive of the year for the food bank; it brought in 250,000 pounds of food last year.
The food bank needs 200 or more volunteers to staff local post offices to accept food donations brought in by letter carriers, especially from 3 to 7 p.m.
On May 11, residents are asked to leave a bag of nonperishable food by their mailboxes before regular delivery time. Letter carriers collect the donations on their routes and volunteers are needed to sort, pack and help deliver the donations to the food bank’s warehouse.
Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to send an email to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call 622-0525.