Voters in Tucson Wards 3, 5 and 6 can vote on Tuesday in City Council races

Tuesday, Aug. 3, is election day with contested Democratic primaries in Wards 3 and 6 for the Tucson City Council.
Ward 5 is also on the ballot, but the race is uncontested.
Only voters in those three city wards are eligible to vote. There are no races in the Republican Party primaries, but a write-in candidate is seeking enough votes to advance to the November general election.
Who is running?
In Ward 3, Democrats Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés will compete against each other for a spot on the general election ballot for what will be an open seat on the City Council. Republican Alan Harwell Jr. is running as a write-in candidate and must get at least 134 votes to advance to the general election.
In Ward 5, incumbent Democratic Councilman Richard Fimbres is running uncontested for a fourth four-year term.
In Ward 6, longtime Democratic incumbent Councilman Steve Kozachik is facing a primary challenge from two other Democrats — Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert.
How to vote
All registered voters, regardless of their party affiliation, who live in Wards 3, 5 or 6 should have automatically received a primary ballot in the mail.
It is too late to mail back your ballot. All ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s office and should be dropped off at any of the voting centers by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
On Election Day, in-person voting will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Election Center at the Tucson City Clerk’s office at 800 E. 12th St.
In-person voting will also be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations on Election Day. Voters can also drop off or complete a vote-by-mail ballot or request a replacement ballot at these locations:
Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Voters who are only dropping off their vote-by-mail ballot can also bring it on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the Pima County Recorder’s office at 240. N. Stone Ave.
What to bring if you vote in person
You are required to bring a piece of identification to your voting station. The city is requiring that everyone wear a mask while inside voting locations.
Any more questions?
Call the City Clerk’s office at 884-8683 or email cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov. Online information: www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections