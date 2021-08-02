Voters in Tucson Wards 3, 5 and 6 can vote on Tuesday in City Council races

Tuesday, Aug. 3, is election day with contested Democratic primaries in Wards 3 and 6 for the Tucson City Council.

Ward 5 is also on the ballot, but the race is uncontested.

Only voters in those three city wards are eligible to vote. There are no races in the Republican Party primaries, but a write-in candidate is seeking enough votes to advance to the November general election.

Who is running?

In Ward 3, Democrats Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés will compete against each other for a spot on the general election ballot for what will be an open seat on the City Council. Republican Alan Harwell Jr. is running as a write-in candidate and must get at least 134 votes to advance to the general election.

In Ward 5, incumbent Democratic Councilman Richard Fimbres is running uncontested for a fourth four-year term.

In Ward 6, longtime Democratic incumbent Councilman Steve Kozachik is facing a primary challenge from two other Democrats — Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert.

How to vote

All registered voters, regardless of their party affiliation, who live in Wards 3, 5 or 6 should have automatically received a primary ballot in the mail.