It is not too late to return your ballot if you want to vote in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, but where to drop off your ballot — or in some cases ballots — depends on where you live.
Tens of thousands of Tucson households got two ballots this year, one for the city elections and the other for school districts holding budget overrides. Residents north of Tucson who live in the Golder Ranch Fire District will also be voting Tuesday on a bond package.
All the elections are being handled with mail-in ballots, but the deadline to mail them back has passed. Voters should bring their ballots to one of several locations open Monday and Tuesday.
Both Pima County and the city of Tucson are separately operating drop-off locations Monday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 5. Additionally, these sites can issue provisional ballots if you lost yours or it didn’t arrive by mail.
Most importantly, you cannot drop off a city ballot at a county-run election site. You also cannot drop off a county ballot at a city-run location.
City of Tucson residents will be deciding on the mayor’s race, three council races and two ballot proposals. Residents in the Altar Valley Elementary, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells and Sunnyside school districts will vote on budget overrides, while Golder Ranch Fire District residents will be deciding on a bond package to pay for infrastructure improvements and new facilities.
Where to drop off ballots
If you have a county ballot — those marked with a purple stripe — you drop them off at any of three sites Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those locations are:
- Pima County Recorder’s main office, 240 N. Stone Ave.
- Recorder’s east side office, 6920 E. Broadway
- Recorder’s Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Road
Pima County will open four additional election sites Tuesday, operating a total of seven voting locations between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The additional sites are:
- Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave.
- Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
- Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road.
- Robles Junction Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Hwy.
If you have a city ballot — those marked with a red stripe — you drop them off at the Tucson City Clerk’s elections center, 800 E. 12th Street on Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, you can drop off your city ballot at six other sites in addition to the City Clerk’s election center. Those sites are:
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Avenue.
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.
- Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.
All city-run sites will be open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election Day.
How to get information about ballots
City residents can call the clerk’s office at 791-3221. Website: tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections
Questions about voting in one of the school district overrides or in the Golder Ranch Fire District can be directed to the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 724-4330. Website: recorder.pima.gov