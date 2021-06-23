 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walnut Fire east of Tucson grows to 8,572 acres with no containment
editor's pick alert featured

Walnut Fire east of Tucson grows to 8,572 acres with no containment

  • Updated

The Walnut Fire has crossed over Interstate 10 and is on the south side of roadway near Dragoon, Ariz.

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

A wildfire near Benson that forced the closure of Interstate 10 Tuesday has grown to 8,572 acres with no containment, officials said Wednesday morning.

I-10 has since re-opened, but the “GO” evacuation status remains in place and will be reassessed this afternoon, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The Red Cross shelter at Benson High School will also remain open.

As of 6 a.m., 118 personnel were assigned to battle the blaze and the forecast shows a chance of rain in the area this afternoon, the post said.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that while I-10 is open in both directions, visibility will be reduced and crews will be working in the area.

The fire started Sunday and was caused by lightning according to a news release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Tuesday afternoon, a "GO" evacuation status was issued for residents near Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Benson High School gym, 360 South Patagonia Street.

A shelter for small and large animals is available at J-Six Ranch Equestrian Center, 3036 W. Williams Road.

Walnut Fire

The Texas Canyon rest area also is closed, the release issued Tuesday afternoon says. 

Go to az511.gov for information on Arizona highway conditions.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch otters at the Oregon Zoo play in ice amid a heatwave

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News