Walnut Fire east of Tucson grows to 8,572 acres with no containment

A wildfire near Benson that forced the closure of Interstate 10 Tuesday has grown to 8,572 acres with no containment, officials said Wednesday morning.

I-10 has since re-opened, but the “GO” evacuation status remains in place and will be reassessed this afternoon, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The Red Cross shelter at Benson High School will also remain open.

As of 6 a.m., 118 personnel were assigned to battle the blaze and the forecast shows a chance of rain in the area this afternoon, the post said.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that while I-10 is open in both directions, visibility will be reduced and crews will be working in the area.

The fire started Sunday and was caused by lightning according to a news release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Tuesday afternoon, a "GO" evacuation status was issued for residents near Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Road.