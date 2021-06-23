Walnut Fire east of Tucson grows to 8,572 acres with no containment

A wildfire near Benson that forced the closure of Interstate 10 Tuesday has grown to 8,572 acres with no containment, officials said Wednesday morning.
I-10 has since re-opened, but the “GO” evacuation status remains in place and will be reassessed this afternoon, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The Red Cross shelter at Benson High School will also remain open.
As of 6 a.m., 118 personnel were assigned to battle the blaze and the forecast shows a chance of rain in the area this afternoon, the post said.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that while I-10 is open in both directions, visibility will be reduced and crews will be working in the area.
The fire started Sunday and was caused by lightning according to a news release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
On Tuesday afternoon, a "GO" evacuation status was issued for residents near Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Road.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Benson High School gym, 360 South Patagonia Street.
A shelter for small and large animals is available at J-Six Ranch Equestrian Center, 3036 W. Williams Road.
The Texas Canyon rest area also is closed, the release issued Tuesday afternoon says.
Go to az511.gov for information on Arizona highway conditions.