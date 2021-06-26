Walnut Fire southeast of Tucson grows to 10,000 acres with 33% containment

The Walnut Fire in Cochise County has grown to 10,081 acres with 33% containment, officials said on Saturday.

There are 176 personnel currently battling the lightning-caused fire in Little Dragoon Mountain, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a news release.

The north end of the fire continues to burn, producing a smoke that is likely visible from Interstate 10, Wilcox and Benson, officials said. Drivers are encouraged to slow down to help keep firefighters safe.

Crews are strengthening containment lines as they continue to monitor the blaze.

Fire activity has drastically decreased and crews and equipment will continue to be released from the fire, the news release said.

Due to high fire danger, officials implemented closures on recreational activities on all state-owned and managed lands in all 15 counties on Friday, June 25.