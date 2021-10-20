Ward 3 will have new representation on Tucson City Council

LiBosha is a high school math teacher in the Tucson Unified School District and a former airborne paratrooper in the Army. She’s served as a union representative for the American Federation of Teachers and on the Complete Streets Coordinating Committee for Tucson.

The mantra of LiBosha's campaign is to “invest, connect and uplift Tucson” in part by making room in the city’s budget for social services.

She wants to "address some of those programs that are underfunded, such as mental health care access and homelessness access."

"When folks don't know where to go, and they've been unhoused and they don't have the resources in which to make those kinds of contacts, a program like housing first doesn't make sense if people don't know where to go," she said.

LiBosha also wants to improve mass transportation throughout the city and address “climate change from a social justice perspective.”

“I've gone to certain places in Ward 3 where there aren’t many trees, the grass is brown. And then I've gone to other places and parks within the same ward, and there's green space, there are nice beautiful lawns, and there are clean bathrooms,” she said. “I see some inequities in our ward, and those inequities exist throughout our city.”