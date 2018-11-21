Tucson, rejoice!
It's almost time to indulge in your favorite Thanksgiving foods. But here's another reason to get excited: It might rain tomorrow.
The chances are very slim and are highest in the mountains, but cross your fingers anyway!
Temperatures today will be 4 to 5 degrees above average and we'll see some clouds. Temperatures are expected to cool back down by tomorrow's holiday.
High: 76
Low: 51
Currently
|
Clear, 37.7
Wind 0 MPH SE, 79% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 45.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 52.5
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 58.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 65.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 69.9
Wind 2 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 73.1
Wind 2 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 73.9
Wind 2 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 74.4
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 73.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 71.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 67.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 59.9
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 57.3
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 55.5
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 54.5
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Overcast, 52.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Overcast, 52.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Overcast, 52.4
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Overcast, 52.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Overcast, 53.1
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 56.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Overcast, 60.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 63.1
Wind 2 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.2
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.6
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.8
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.1
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 2% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0