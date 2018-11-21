Leaves carpet forest floor

Leaves rest on the forest floor at Bear Wallow. Fall colors can also be seen at Marshall Gulch and the Mount Lemmon area.

 photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson, rejoice!

It's almost time to indulge in your favorite Thanksgiving foods. But here's another reason to get excited: It might rain tomorrow.

The chances are very slim and are highest in the mountains, but cross your fingers anyway!

Temperatures today will be 4 to 5 degrees above average and we'll see some clouds. Temperatures are expected to cool back down by tomorrow's holiday.  

High: 76

Low: 51

Currently

Clear, 37.7
Wind 0 MPH SE, 79% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 45.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 52.5
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 58.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 65.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 69.9
Wind 2 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 73.1
Wind 2 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 73.9
Wind 2 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 74.4
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 73.6
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 71.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 67.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 59.9
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 57.3
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 55.5
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 54.5
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0

Thursday

12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Overcast, 52.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Overcast, 52.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Overcast, 52.4
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Overcast, 52.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Overcast, 53.1
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 56.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Overcast, 60.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Overcast, 63.1
Wind 2 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.2
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.6
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.8
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.1
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 2% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
