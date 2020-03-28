Warmer weather could slow coronavirus, but don't count on it

Tucson should get its first 2020 burst of sustained warmer weather this week, with temperatures forecast to hit the mid-80s from Tuesday through next weekend.

Many if not most viruses are known to be seasonal, flourishing in wintertime, dissipating in summer and returning in fall.

So does that mean that we soon could be safe from coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 — the virus’s formal name)?

Maybe, but don’t bet the farm on it, many experts say. And even if summer heat drives the virus away, most experts predict it will bite back in the fall.

Several studies have come out in the past week or so linking this year’s spread of CoV-2 to temperature. They found most of the cities and countries with the most cases had cool to cold weather when their caseloads peaked or started growing fast.

The behavior shown by this virus in these studies is consistent with that of four less deadly forms of coronavirus that have also been shown to be seasonal in nature, the studies’ authors said.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, the federal government’s leading scientific expert on the coronavirus, himself said this virus is likely to be seasonal, emphasizing he expects it to return in the fall.

But the new studies aren’t yet peer-reviewed, let alone published. Some have come under fire from epidemiologists and other scientists who say they don’t take into account other possible factors.

“We’re all hopeful. But the jury’s still out,” said Bob England, the Pima County Health Department’s interim director. “There is some data to suggest it might be somewhat seasonal, because of the particular latitude of places where the outbreak took off and the order in which they took off. That would be really helpful. But brand-new pathogens do not behave seasonally the first time out.”