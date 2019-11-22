A Tucson man who pretended to be an air conditioning contractor is on the run after swindling a total of $85,000 from more than a dozen Tucson customers, state officials said.
Arturo Juarez, who operated under the business name C & C Cooling and Heating, failed to show up for his sentencing hearing this week after pleading guilty in October to theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release Friday.
Juarez is facing a minimum prison sentence of between one year and 12½ years, the news release said.
It said Juarez falsely presented himself as a licensed and bonded HVAC contractor to 16 Tucson area victims between September 2017 and July this year.
After accepting down payments, he abandoned the projects without finishing the jobs or giving refunds, the news release said.
C & C Cooling and Heating is registered to a residential address in the 1700 block of West Lavender Mountain Place in the Midvale Park neighborhood.
Anyone with information about Juarez' whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME or the attorney general's office at (602) 542-7905.