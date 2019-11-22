Arturo Juarez is the subject of an arrest warrant after failing to show up for sentencing on fraud and theft charges.

A Tucson man who pretended to be an air conditioning contractor is on the run after swindling a total of $85,000 from more than a dozen Tucson customers, state officials said.

Arturo Juarez, who operated under the business name C & C Cooling and Heating, failed to show up for his sentencing hearing this week after pleading guilty in October to theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release Friday.

Juarez is facing a minimum prison sentence of between one year and 12½ years, the news release said.

It said Juarez falsely presented himself as a licensed and bonded HVAC contractor to 16 Tucson area victims between September 2017 and July this year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

After accepting down payments, he abandoned the projects without finishing the jobs or giving refunds, the news release said.

C & C Cooling and Heating is registered to a residential address in the 1700 block of West Lavender Mountain Place in the Midvale Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information about Juarez' whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME or the attorney general's office at (602) 542-7905.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Reporter

Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.