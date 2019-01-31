If you haven't been to Colossal Cave Mountain Park in a while, a good reason to go is to hopefully see coatis running around the property.
They're unpredictable though — you never know when you'll see them. But according to Colossal Cave on Facebook, when the coatis do come around, they're usually seen on the hill near the cave's entrance or below the gift shop.
The critters aren't aggressive toward humans, but since they're wild animals, it's best to leave them alone, the park says.
Take a look at the many coatis the park has seen in the last month.